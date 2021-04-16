By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PETERS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – During these dark COVID times, one local school district is adding some color.
Last weekend, the "Bower Hill Beautification Committee" painted the driveway of Bower Hill Elementary School.
The staff partnered with local artist Silvi Labovitz to create more outdoor activities for students.
Along with the color designs, they also serve as fun recess activities and kids don’t have to touch any equipment to play.