By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police in the city of Washington seized a BB gun from a car full of kids that were driving around shooting at other kids.
According to police, groups of kids have been riding around waving the guns at shooting at one another in a game called "Assassin."
They say that the guns look like actual firearms.
They’re warning parents and kids alike that waving a BB gun that looks like a real gun out of a car could lead to dangerous situations.