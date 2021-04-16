PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers usually draft a wide receiver, but the position isn’t much of a priority this year as years in the past.

They have everyone back from last year, which definitely helps.

But we know the Steelers like to go with the best available player on their board, so if there is a guy they really like in the mid-to-late rounds, KDKA’s Rich Walsh would never count out the Steelers drafting another one.

Pittsburgh always looks for speed at this position, and two guys that could be there in the mid-rounds are two of the fastest guys in this year’s draft.

Purdue’s Rondale Moore is only 5-foot-9 but has the speed to run past anyone, as he clocks a sub-4.3-second 40-yard dash. He also has the strength to run over defenders.

Another guy the Steelers are high on and could be a sleeper pick in the mid-to-late rounds is Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz. He is even faster than Moore and might be the fastest player in this year’s draft.

Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert and Matt Canada have done extensive homework on Schwartz, so don’t be surprised if he is running down the sidelines in black and gold this upcoming season.