By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred on campus Friday.
Police said reports indicated “that a person either fell or jumped from the parking garage and landed on the sidewalk below” at University Place a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The area in which the incident happened as reopened to the public.
Police say that no other information is available at this time. The status of the person in question is not known.
WVU Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 304-293-3136.