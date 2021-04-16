By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — West Virginia University Police say that a student has died after an incident on campus Friday.
Benjamin Pravecek, a 20-year-old business major from Harpers Ferry, died Friday afternoon.
Officials are investigating still but say there are no indicators that foul play was involved.
Police said initial reports indicated “that a person either fell or jumped from the parking garage and landed on the sidewalk below” at University Place a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
The area in which the incident happened as reopened to the public.
WVU Police are asking that anyone with information contact them at 304-293-3136.