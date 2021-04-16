By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The victim of a shooting in Wilkinsburg on Thursday is dead, and police are asking for help finding the suspect.

Police confirmed on Friday that the 25-year-old male victim, previously listed in critical condition after being shot in the chest, died as a result of his injuries at a local hospital at 6:34 p.m. Thursday.

Responders had originally transported him after responding to the shooting on the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Detectives say they have found that the victim was sitting in a vehicle in front of his dwelling when the shooter pulled up alongside in another vehicle and started firing on him.

Police say that evidence suggests that the victim returned fire and damaged the suspect’s vehicle significantly, shattering the rear window.

Police report the vehicle is from out of state and was described as a black Kia Optima sedan.

Police are telling the public to not approach the vehicle if seen but to call 911 if you see it.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or reach them through their social media platforms.