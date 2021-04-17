By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf marked the fifth anniversary of the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act on Saturday.
The Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act, officially known as Act 16 of 2016, led to the establishment of a medical marijuana program in the state.
The governor reiterated his commitment to the program on Saturday.
“On the five-year anniversary of the creation of Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program, we continue to forge ahead in getting medicine to those with serious medical conditions,” Wolf said. “The work that the Department of Health does to ensure that products are available and that patients are able to receive medicine as seamlessly as possible, particularly during the pandemic, is exemplary.”
According to state data, over 550,000 patients and providers are registered in the program. The program covers medical marijuana use for 23 specific medical conditions.
The Wolf administration added on Saturday that processors have been or are currently expanding their locations to reach more eligible patients.