By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CUMBERLAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam announced Saturday that she has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beam tweeted that she visited a clinic in Cumberland County and included a picture of her getting vaccinated.

“I encourage Pennsylvanians to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 virus by getting vaccinated too,” Beam wrote in the tweet.

Yesterday, Governor Tom announced that he would be receiving his first dose of the vaccine on Monday, saying he did not previously get vaccinated so he did not “butt in line.”

Around 41% of eligible Pennsylvanians have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Wolf administration’s data from Friday.