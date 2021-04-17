By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Better Business Bureau says scammers are taking advantage of the pandemic, especially phone scammers who are pretending to be someone they are not.
The BBB says they have seen an uptick in imposter scams in western Pennsylvania.
This is where the scammer pretends to be a friend, a family member or someone calling from a government agency.
Scammers are even pretending they can sign people up for the COVID-19 funeral assistance program.
Here are some three tips to avoid scams:
- Never give out your social security number or Medicare number.
- A real government agency won’t ask you to pay a processing fee, especially not through gift cards.
- If you get a call from someone who says they’re a friend or family member in trouble needing money, hang up and call the person you know back.