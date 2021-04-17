By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,114 new Coronavirus cases and 39 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 5,114 cases and 1,103,616 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,653 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19 and 555 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 6,999,716 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 2,694,321 people are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,281,312 individuals who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 70,162 cases among residents and 14,592 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,027 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 27,192 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

