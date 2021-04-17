By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne Light says it wants to raise its rates.READ MORE: Whitaker Borough Gas Station Owner Seeking Help Of County, State Officials To Help Slow Motorists Down
The company made that request to the Public Utility Commission on Friday.
Under its proposed plan, the average home would pay an additional $7.73 per month.READ MORE: Family Says They Were Escorted Out Of PNC Park By Police Over Mask Dispute
An average commercial customer would pay around $55 more per month.
According to Duquesne Light, the company has not raised its base rate since 2018, and says it needs more money for critical infrastructure adjustments.MORE NEWS: After Losing Job, Eric Kasperowicz Reapplies To Be Head Football Coach At Pine-Richland
If the Public Utility Commission approves the rate increases, they would take effect in January next year.