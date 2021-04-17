By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburghers got a kick-start on spring cleaning on Saturday with an assist from the Pennsylvania Resources Council.

They hosted a household chemical collection in association with the Penguins and PPG Paints Arena in the parking lot of the arena.

Organizers said the event helped prevent unwanted materials like paints and automotive fluids from ruining the environment.

“It’s to let people kinda know and understand that some of the stuff they have in their home we don’t want to be dumping it in your backyard, you don’t want to be dumping it down a sewer drain,” said Sarah Shea, the interim director of the Pennsylvania Resources Council. “It’s not good for the water supply, it’s not good for the ground or the earth. So it’s good to make sure that you are able to dispose of those things responsibly and properly.”

The next event will be May 1 at North Park and registration is required.

Those looking to safely dispose of their household chemicals can register for the May event at this link.