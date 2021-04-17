CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Earlier this month, the same woman confronted two other men who stole appliances from a neighbor.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Ohio, Ohio News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One mother recently took an unusual approach to confront some thieves who were stealing her child’s toys.

The Ohio woman says she saw the suspects on a surveillance camera.

One hopped a fence and took her child’s electric scooter.

After seeing this, she crawled out of her second floor window and onto a roof to confront them.

“I’m not going to let people keep taking my stuff. We’ve had a lot of stuff stolen,” said Brittney King.

Earlier this month, the same woman confronted two other men who stole appliances from a neighbor.