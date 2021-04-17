By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One mother recently took an unusual approach to confront some thieves who were stealing her child’s toys.
The Ohio woman says she saw the suspects on a surveillance camera.
One hopped a fence and took her child’s electric scooter.
After seeing this, she crawled out of her second floor window and onto a roof to confront them.
“I’m not going to let people keep taking my stuff. We’ve had a lot of stuff stolen,” said Brittney King.
Earlier this month, the same woman confronted two other men who stole appliances from a neighbor.