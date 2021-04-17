MILWAUKEE (AP) — J.T. Brubaker struck out eight in six impressive innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates extended their recent surge by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.
Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco homered for the Pirates, who have followed a six-game skid by winning five of seven.
Adam Frazier added a two-run triple.
Brubaker yielded one run and four hits, lowering his ERA to 1.76 in three starts this season.
The right-hander didn’t walk anybody, though he did hit three batters.
Adrian Houser allowed three runs in 4 1/3 innings, ending Milwaukee's franchise-record streak of eight straight games in which its starting pitchers worked at least five innings while allowing no more than one run.
