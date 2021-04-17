By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WARRENDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — Retail stores have really taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic.
But one clothing store focused on young people – rue21 – headquartered in Warrendale says it has weathered the storm and will be opening 15 new locations across the country.
Appearing on the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, the company’s new CEO, Bill Brand, says rue21 survived by cutting back inventory and advertising – and then prepared to reopen by adding more sizes for customers.
rue21 says even though 70% of American women are size 14 or higher, only 20% of the merchandise at most clothing stores is in those higher sizes.
Brand says rue21’s decision to add more plus sizes is paying off.
“Our brand size stands for style,” Brand said. “It’s about value, and it’s about inclusivity. That inclusivity is also about body positivity, and when we serve 15 to 25 year olds there are many different shapes and sizes. Our job isn’t to judge. Our job is to support and respect and love.”
