PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chadwick Boseman is remembered by those who knew him best in a new Netflix special.
The actor lost his battle with colon cancer last August at the age of 43.
Colleagues and friends including Viola Davis, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad and Denzel Washington reminisce on what made him special.
In February, Boseman won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor posthumously for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which was filmed here in Pittsburgh. The film was an adaptation of the play written by Pittsburgh native August Wilson.
“Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of An Artist” is streaming now and will only be on Netflix for 30 days.