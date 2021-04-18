CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Make it three in a row for Dan + Shay!
Filed Under:Academy of Country Music Awards, Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers, Local TV, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NASHVILLE (KDKA) – For the third year in a row, Dan + Shay are bringing home the Duo Of The Year Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards.

READ MORE: 'We've Noticed An Increase In Shootings:' Police Investigate House Party Shooting That Left One Dead

Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native, and Carnegie Mellon University alum is part of the country music duo.

RELATED STORIES:

READ MORE: Restored Plane That Led D-Day Bombings Will Visit Dayton Ohio
  • Dan + Shay Win Grammy Award For Best Country Duo/Group Performance For ‘10,000 Hours’
  • Dan + Shay Win American Music Awards For Their Song ‘10,000 Hours’, Best Country Duo
  • Dan + Shay Win 2020 CMA Vocal Duo Of The Year Award
  • Dan + Shay Take Home ACM Awards Duo Of The Year

    • The past two years have been successful for Dan + Shay, winning Grammys, American Music Awards, Country Music Awards, and being nominated for several others.

    Along with Smyers, Munhall native Gabby Barrett was also part of the Academy of Country Music Awards, nominated for Single of the Year and winner of New Female Artist of the Year.

    MORE NEWS: Crews Spend Hours Recovering Car Found In The Allegheny River

    Both Dan + Shay and Barrett performed during the show.