By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE (KDKA) – For the third year in a row, Dan + Shay are bringing home the Duo Of The Year Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native, and Carnegie Mellon University alum is part of the country music duo.

The past two years have been successful for Dan + Shay, winning Grammys, American Music Awards, Country Music Awards, and being nominated for several others.
Along with Smyers, Munhall native Gabby Barrett was also part of the Academy of Country Music Awards, nominated for Single of the Year and winner of New Female Artist of the Year.
Both Dan + Shay and Barrett performed during the show.