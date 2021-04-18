CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Pirates’ run scored on one of three throwing errors by shortstop Luis Urías.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brett Anderson pitched seven effective innings and the Milwaukee Brewers built a big lead early and breezed past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a leadoff single in the first inning and the Brewers went on to score five times, with every run coming with two outs.

Bradley, who had three hits, tripled and scored in the second as Milwaukee made it 7-0.

Anderson allowed one unearned run and six hits, walking one and striking out three.

