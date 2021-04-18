CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to to the leg.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital following a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

Police say officers responded to a Shotspotter alert along Kincaid Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg along N. Winebiddle Street.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.