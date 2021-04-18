DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A restored plane that led the invasion of Normandy during World War II will visit the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton next week.

The C-47 called “That’s All, Brother” will visit the museum April 20 to 22, the Dayton Daily News reported Tuesday.

The plane led some 800 C-47s in the airborne invasion on June 6, 1944, that dropped thousands of paratroopers into northern France, the newspaper reported. It was sold in 1945.

“Over the next several decades, this C-47 changed hands many times and its historical significance was lost,” the museum said. “Ultimately, two historians from the U.S. Air Force discovered that this historic aircraft was lying in a boneyard in Wisconsin.”

An organization called the Commemorative Air Force acquired the plane and restored it, including its paint and interior, to match its condition in 1944, the newspaper reported.

Lt. Col. John Donalson will pilot the plane to Dayton. Visitors will be able to watch its landing and take off from the museum’s Memorial Park, and can tour the plane two at a time during certain hours while it is on the runway, the newspaper reported.

