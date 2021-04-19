By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The nominees are out for this year's 30th Annual Gene Kelly Awards.
A panel of judges selected 24 students from high schools across Allegheny County in categories for best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best actor and best actress.
The panel is made up of performing arts educators, arts administrators, entertainment professionals and performers.
One of the nominees is a member of the KDKA family.
Executive sports producer Craig McConnell's daughter, Leah McConnell, is nominated for best supporting actress for Hampton High School.
Here is the full list of nominees.
Best Supporting Actor
Broedy Geary, Westinghouse Arts Academy
Desmon Jackson, Woodland Hills
Matthew Luckiewicz, Central/Oakland Catholic
Maxwell Pratley, Baldwin
Dennis Thompson, Woodland Hills
Victor Williams, Pine-Richland
Best Supporting Actress
Elaine Gombos, Shady Side Academy
Isabella Gricar, Westinghouse Arts Academy
Katarina Hudock, Pine-Richland
Leah McConnell, Hampton
Jay Puff, Baldwin
Ellie Tongel, Plum
Best Actor
Tyler Dumas, North Hills
Tyler Guinto-Brody, Elizabeth Forward
Zach Kautter, Central/Oakland Catholic
Logan Krushinski Pine-Richland
Jonathan Parker, Westinghouse Arts Academy
Caedon Vogel, Elizabeth Forward
Best Actress
Gracie Campbell, West Allegheny
Georgia Dale, Springdale
Angelina Guadalupe, Elizabeth Forward
Audrey Logan, South Fayette
Ellie Troiani, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
Madison Vogel, Penn Hills
For more information, visit the Pittsburgh CLO’s website here.