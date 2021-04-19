By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 428 new Coronavirus cases and one additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 372 are confirmed and 56 are probable cases.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 372 are confirmed and 56 are probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 months to 96 years with a median age of 32 years.
There have been 6,395 total hospitalizations and 94,112 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,834.MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Drive-In Movie Series Begins April 24
