By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — The City of McKeesport has implemented new technology to detect gunfire.
According to the Mon Valley Independent, McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko announced that the ShotSpotter system is now being used.
“ShotSpotter is up and running through the vast majority of our city right now,” Cherepko said. “You’re talking about a system that will identify where shots are fired within a matter of feet. It’ll tell you how many, what caliber and it’ll allow our officers to respond much more quickly than someone calling into 911 on a shots fired call.”
Cherepko said late last year that a $99,000 allotment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be used to implement the system.
ShotSpotter is the same system that is used in the City of Pittsburgh.