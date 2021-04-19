By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh’s Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night series will begin once again in 2021, beginning with a screening of WALL-E.READ MORE: Judge Grants Robert Bowers Attorneys 90-Day Extension To File Pre-Trial Motions
The first feature will be hosted on Saturday, April 24 at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium parking lot, with gates opening at 7:00 p.m. and the show beginning at 8:00 p.m.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 428 New Cases, 1 Additional Death
Admission will be free but with a limited number of parking spots available, ticket reservations are required.MORE NEWS: Convicted Sex Offender In West Virginia Set Free After Prosecutor Error Cited
The tickets will be available on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. on the City of Pittsburgh Office Of Special Event website – tickets can be reserved at this link.