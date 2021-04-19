CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The City of Pittsburgh’s Dollar Bank Drive-In Movie Night series will begin once again in 2021, beginning with a screening of WALL-E.

The first feature will be hosted on Saturday, April 24 at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium parking lot, with gates opening at 7:00 p.m. and the show beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Admission will be free but with a limited number of parking spots available, ticket reservations are required.

The tickets will be available on Thursday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. on the City of Pittsburgh Office Of Special Event website – tickets can be reserved at this link.