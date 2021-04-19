By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After losing his job, Eric Kasperowicz is seeking a settlement with Pine-Richland school officials.

According to our news partner at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, an advisor to Kasperowicz emailed a letter last week to Pine-Richland School District solicitor Don Palmer asking if he, school superintendent Brian Miller, Kasperowicz and any other school administrators could meet and settle Kasperowicz not getting his contract renewed.

Kasperowicz and his coaching staff were notified last week through email that they would not be returning. The district had been investigating a hazing incident from years back — which Kasperowicz and his staff have denied.

Kasperowicz has also reapplied for his job.

According to the PG, the letter asks for a meeting because “we can see that things are out of control. We would like to come to a resolution quickly to help prevent further distractions and embarrassment.

“If our main goal is the kids in the community, we think it is imperative that we work together to figure something out ASAP.”

The coaching change came as a shock to current and former players. Assistant coach Todd Jochem said the staff was a victim of a power grab by school officials.

Students and parents in the Pine-Richland School District are expected to rally and show their support for Kasperowicz on Monday. The Pine-Richland Youth United Football and Cheer organization will meet at 7:15 p.m. at Richland Park by the concession stand near the football field for an act of solidarity.

Last Friday, students rallied before the opening bell in support of Kasperowicz and his entire staff. Dozens of students stood outside of the school as early as 7:30 a.m. Some of them stuck around after the start of school, holding up signs and saying, “Free coach K.”

The Pine-Richland football program is the reigning 5A WPIAL champions and PIAA State champions. Kasperowicz has won four WPIAL titles and two state championships.