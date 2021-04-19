By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A judge has granted another delay in the trial of the accused Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 428 New Cases, 1 Additional Death
His defense attorneys submitted a request for more time on Sunday, asking for a 90-day extension to file pre-trial motions.READ MORE: Convicted Sex Offender In West Virginia Set Free After Prosecutor Error Cited
Their reasoning was that the case is very “complex” and the government “intends to seek the death penalty.”MORE NEWS: City Of Pittsburgh Drive-In Movie Series Begins April 24
With the judge granted the extension, the deadline shifts from tomorrow until July 19.