PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another deadly shooting in the city of Pittsburgh.

Officials admit they’ve seen a rise in gun violence. It’s something residents are deeply concerned about. In the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, shots rang out just before 9 p.m. Sunday at a home where there was a party taking place.

“Stop. We don’t need this,” said neighbor Elva Dorsey.

Struggling with trying to make sense of the violence that happened right across from her house on Moore Avenue, Elva Dorsey is heartbroken.

“I really don’t understand, ya know whenever I heard the shots I was like, oh man this is not true,” said Dorsey.

She’s lived in the neighborhood for 15 years and knows the three men who were shot, including the man who died.

“I’ve known these kids, ya know? And you figure like I said when they first moved in they were very friendly, and ya know I still feel bad,” said Dorsey.

According to a Public Safety Spokesperson, around 19 shots were fired. When police arrived, they first found a man shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital.

They then learned of a second man shot inside the home. He died from his injuries.

A third man, also injured by the gunfire drove himself to the hospital.

Right now, police have no suspects and a motive is unclear, and that’s something Dorsey says we may never know.

“There’s a lot that goes on that you never hear about it either like people are just scared.”

Police are speaking with witnesses. If you know anything about this shooting, reach out to them.