By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place near a bar in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Police say that officers and paramedics were called to the scene along Frankstown Avenue just after midnight.

When they arrived, a man was found inside Lady Di’s with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man told police he was shot by an unknown man near the main entrance to the business.

According to police, the man fled in an unknown direction and is described as wearing jeans and having a goatee.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

