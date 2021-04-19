By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YORK, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today.

The governor was vaccinated near his home, at the Family First Health Center in York.

He said he did not want to “butt in line” and waited until all adults in Pennsylvania became eligible.

Find a COVID vaccine near you ⤵️ https://t.co/4UeI1Bfv3e. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 19, 2021

Gov. Wolf said in a statement, “I was happy to wait until every Pennsylvanian who wants a vaccine was eligible to get my own, and I was really pleased to get my first dose today at Family First Health, a federally qualified health center. I hope my vaccination sets an example for those who might still be considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine and encourages them to make the decision to make an appointment today to get vaccinated.”

Gov. Wolf tested positive for the virus in December, but the CDC still recommends the shot for those who have had the virus.

Acting Pennsylvania Health Secretary Allison Beam received her first dose of vaccine over the weekend.

Today I received my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at a clinic in Cumberland County. I encourage Pennsylvanians to protect themselves and their loved ones from the COVID-19 virus by getting vaccinated too. 📍 Find an appointment to get COVID-19 vaccine: https://t.co/0S9KhFpQ9L pic.twitter.com/LLxSpGM7FM — Secretary Alison Beam (@pahealthsec) April 17, 2021

She got her dose in Cumberland County.