PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pine-Richland School District community members continue to speak out after the entire football coaching staff was let go.

On Monday, community members are expected to gather at Richland Township Community Park to rally and show support for Eric Kasperowicz. The event is organized by the Pine-Richland United Youth Football and Cheer organization.

Kasperowicz and his entire coaching staff were let go last week, and it has not sat well with families in the school district.

The cheer and football group says Kasperowicz has been a part of the organization for years. They want the district to bring him and his staff back. Kasperowicz has reapplied for his job.

An advisor to Kasperowicz emailed a letter to the district solicitor asking if school administrators could meet to discuss the coach not having his contract renewed, according to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

At this point, the district has not said why all the coaches were let go — but players say they were questioned about hazing and bullying. Kasperowicz, other coaches and players deny there was hazing that took place under his watch.

“He teaches them to be good people and good young men and good students, first and football playing is a bonus,” said Kelly Huffman, president of Pine-Richland United Youth Football and Cheer.

“Ultimately, I want them all reinstated. I want the administration to have repercussions for what’s been done at this point. I just want their lives back to normal because I couldn’t imagine what they’re going through.”

Organizers ask everyone who wants to show their support to wear Pine-Richland football or cheer gear.