By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GIBSONIA (KDKA) — Students and parents in the Pine-Richland School District are expected to rally and show their support for Eric Kasperowicz, the former football coach who was abruptly let go from his position.

Eric Kasperowicz and his entire coaching staff were let go last week, and it has not sat well with families in the Pine-Richland School District.

This evening, community members will show their support for Kasperowicz.

The Pine-Richland Youth United Football and Cheer organization will meet at 7:15 the evening at Richland Park by the concession stand near the football field for an act of solidarity.

Parents say Kasperowicz has been part of their organization for years and embodies good sportsmanship, honesty, courage, and respect.

They say Kasperowicz and his staff taught the athletes several life lessons off of the field as well.

The organization wants to see the district bring Kasperowicz back.

At this point, the district has not said why all the coaches were let go — but players say they were questioned about hazing and bullying.

Kasperowicz, other coaches, and players deny there was hazing that took place under his watch.

Other districts have also shown support for Kasperowicz, including Gateway’s athletic director and football coach Don Holl asking coaches across the state to not apply for the job opening at Pine-Richland.