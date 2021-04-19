PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three shootings within 12 hours of each other over the weekend are just the latest incidents in a recent wave of violence in the city of Pittsburgh.

Mayor Bill Peduto plans to address the recent uptick in gun violence during a news conference this afternoon on the city’s North Side.

__________________________________________________________________________________

WHO: Mayor William Peduto, Public Safety Assistant Director Shatara Murphy and other city and community leaders

WHAT: “This press conference will address the recent surge in violent crime throughout the city. Public Safety will provide an update on community engagement and street outreach (GVI) efforts. Community leaders have been invited to express concerns about recent violence and issue a call-to-action.”

WHEN: 2 p.m.

WHERE: Project Destiny, North Side

HOW TO WATCH: Stream it live on CBSN Pittsburgh

__________________________________________________________________________________

When looking at the numbers, we are seeing an 80% to 90% spike in shootings this year compared to last. Pittsburgh Police report 20 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings just this year.

Public Safety officials say the city is not alone. Nationally, there has been a huge uptick in violence recently.

The city is working to address it in the most affected areas.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says his officers are doing more foot patrols to connect with residents and business owners to find improvements.

In a news release from the city, Chief Schubert says, “Although this uptick in violence appears to be a trend across the country, this is not our city. This is not Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police will not allow this senseless loss of life to continue. Our officers will work directly with the community to get to the root cause of these crimes and stop them from occurring.”

In addition, the city says the Group Violence Intervention program, or GVI, is becoming an increasing presence in neighborhoods. The outreach is a partnership between law enforcement, outreach, social services and the faith community who mediate and interrupt violence.

Anyone with information about these violent crimes is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

Stay with KDKA for Nicole Ford’s full reports on this story in our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts on KDKA.