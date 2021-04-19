PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a violent night in the city of Pittsburgh, with officers dealing with three shootings, all within 12 hours — with one of these turning deadly.

Just before 5:00 p.m., a ShotSpotter alert notified police of gunfire along Bedford Avenue and Webster Avenue in the city’s Hill District.

Officers found the shooting victim and put a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

The man was hospitalized and last listed in stable condition.

Just after midnight early Monday morning, Pittsburgh Police responded to a shooting near Lady Di’s Bar along Frankstown Avenue in the city’s East Hills neighborhood.

Officers found a man inside the bar with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim told police he was shot by a man near the bar’s main entrance. He was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victim didn’t know the shooter.

Just a short time before that, Pittsburgh Police responded to a shooting at a house party in Knoxville that has left one person dead.

This deadly shooting just adds to the growing violence recently seen in the city.

Around 19 shots were fired around 8:45 p.m. Sunday night along Moore Avenue.

According to police, it was during a party when three men were shot. One was found dead inside the home.

Another man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the back. He was last listed in critical condition.

A third man was able to take himself to the hospital.

KDKA spoke with a Maurice Matthews, Public Safety spokesperson, who said they have recognized a rise in the violence.

“We’ve noticed an increase in shootings and right now, we don’t know specifically what’s going on,” Matthews said. “Police do take this matter seriously and we’re trying to stop this.”

At this time, police are interviewing witnesses and working to find out the motive behind the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents is asked to contact police.