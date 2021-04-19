PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With morning rain moving to of the area, there is only a smallest of shower chances for this afternoon.

You should expect to be dry for the remainder of the day.

With the rain now gone, the biggest issue for the remainder of the day will be with some patchy fog in areas.

Fog is not expected to be widespread.

Today, overall we will see sunshine with mostly sunny skies for the morning after fog burns off by 9:00 a.m.

Partly cloudy skies are expected for this afternoon.

While I can’t rule out an isolated shower, it is not likely.

Winds will be out of the west at around 5mph this afternoon.

High temperatures should hit the mid-60’s today, but I wouldn’t be surprised if highs reach into the upper 60’s.

The most interesting day of the week to me and from a forecasting perspective is on Tuesday.

Everything tells me that Tuesday should be warmer than today when just eyeing things.

A deep southerly flow and an additional day of warm air advection taking place.

Arguments for cooler weather are cooler ‘core temperatures’ with 850 mb temperatures dropping to near 0°F, along with cloudier skies.

It’s odd that we will see surface winds out of the south, but core temperatures cooling, but it does happen.

At this point I have lowered temperatures to the 50’s.

I changed the forecast high a couple of times this morning due to all the forces battling, but came up with a dip of just a couple of degrees. I am forecasting highs hitting the low 60’s.

Cold air returns on Wednesday morning with highs on Wednesday forecast to be in the mid 40’s.

Spot rain and isolated snow showers should be expected through the day on Wednesday.

The coldest morning of the week will be on Thursday with temperatures dipping to the upper 20’s.

Brrrr! Don’t put up those heavy jackets just yet.

