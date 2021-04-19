By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) – A job fair is planned for Saturday, April 24, and Saturday, May 15 from noon until 3:00 p.m. at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Both Seven Springs and Hidden Valley Resort are looking to hire more than 400 employees for the summer season.
They are looking for seasonal, part-time, and full-time workers.
Positions available include adventure staff, zipline guides, lifeguards, servers, bartenders, cooks, golf and sporting positions, and others.
Those interested are being asked to apply in advance and can do so by following this link.