By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters responded to a fire at the marina building along Ten Mile Creek near the Washington-Greene County line on Sunday evening.
They were called to the scene around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday.
There were no injuries reported in the fire but hazmat crews were also called to the scene after oil had leaked into the creek as a result of the fire.
The spill has been contained and precautionary testing of the water is underway.