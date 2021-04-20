By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 84 Lumber will host a hiring event in Bridgeville next week.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Bridgeville.
The company said that there are 30 open positions, including drivers, field operations managers, manager trainees, office/operations managers and lumber yard, warehouse, and production associates.
People who are interested in attending the event must pre-register on 84 Lumber’s website and schedule an interview time.
The company also encourages people to apply for positions ahead of the event to speed along the hiring process.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.