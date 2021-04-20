PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Air quality is a problem that has been plaguing many local neighborhoods for years.

Many people have reached out to KDKA over the years regarding the issue, and now Allegheny County is doing something to help clear the air.

Allegheny County health officials are saying that we all want clean air and we all deserve clean air.

Officials believe this new dashboard will help people have a better understanding of air quality data.

According to the county, over 400 hours of work went into developing the dashboard.

The dashboard was created by the Air Quality program staff and the CountyStat team.

The goal is to not just better understand air quality, but to ultimately improve everyone’s health.

Users will be able to select the data they wish to see displayed, like choosing from:

Fine particulate matter

Ozone

Sulfur dioxide

Users will then be able to see the most recent Air Quality Index measurement for the chosen pollutant.

The new dashboard also uses buttons, rather than tabs, making it easier to navigate the site.

The county says the much of the information displayed is based on public feedback.

To access the air quality dashboard, click here.