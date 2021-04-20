PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black political leaders in Pittsburgh expressed relief after Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

READ MORE FROM CBS MINNESOTA

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller was in the Hill District, where news of the verdict broke during a press conference Tuesday with community leaders.

When the verdict was read, cheers rang out in the streets. Community leaders from the NAACP and BPEP were speechless, and one woman started clapping when the news spread across the room.

The community leaders in Pittsburgh that KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to said there is a feeling of relief, but they cautioned that Tuesday is not a celebratory day. Those leaders said we have much further to go.

“I’m praying that we will take this moment,” said Reverend Dr. Dale Snyder, pastor of Bethel AME Church and Trinity AME Church, “not as a moment of victory, not as a moment to celebrate, but as a moment to conscientiously look at each other and say can we make it a better day for all of our sons and all of our daughters.”

RELATED STORIES:

“They reviewed all the evidence, and the jury went back and deliberated and covered everything,” said Richard Stewart Jr., president of the Pittsburgh branch of the NAACP. “And they came out with a verdict and that’s why I believe justice was served.”

“This is a very powerful moment for America. To be honest, when the trial ended, my stomach was in knots just wondering what was going to happen. And I think millions of people across America — for whatever race, creed, color or whatever — we’re wondering what was going to happen,” said Tim Stevens, chairman and CEO of BPEP.

Pittsburghers also gathered in the Hill District and began marching through the city following the verdict.