PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ﻿Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine appears to be slowing dramatically in our region.

People getting vaccinated for the first time are now far fewer at pharmacies and clinics.

Providers say we have reached a point where most people who want the vaccine have already gotten at least one dose. Now, they say their job is to convince others to get it.

At Wilson’s Pharmacy in Bloomfield, anybody can walk in off the street and get vaccinated — no appointment necessary.

“Walked in, signed up. Easy,” Sid Lambert of Lawrenceville said.

But folks like Sid Lambert are few and far between. Still, steady are those coming in for their second dose but first-time vaxers have slowed to a trickle.

“Earlier on we had these huge lines. Now if we do have lines they’re very short,” said pharmacist Jeff Wilson.

And there was no line to speak of at this mass clinic at the Pittsburgh Mills sponsored by the Allegheny Health Network.

“All adults 16 and above are open at this point but we’re not seeing our appointments fill up in our mass vaccination clinics,” said Imran Qadeer of AHN.

Demand for the vaccine has slowed down markedly. This clinic was supposed to be by appointment only for 7,000 first doses, but they couldn’t fill it. So, now they’ve opened it up to walk-in and still won’t use up, the supply they have in hand.

Though the vaccine is now available to young people, a recent Qunnipiac Poll says they’re the least likely to get it. 36% of adults under 35 say they don’t intend to get the vaccine. The hesitation may grow with reports of rare side effects.

“If there’s one in a million that occurs, we strongly recommend everyone gets vaccinated instead because the benefits outweigh the risk,” Qadeer said.

“I got a text and said they were having walk-ins here,” Arun Datta said.

Arun Datta, who was hesitant, decided to come down.

“I had to get off the fence and say this was something I needed to get done. I have an older mother that I need to take care of. It’s just for my protection it for other people’s protection as well,” Datta said.

And so providers say they are trying to reach out to those others on the fence — especially young people.