By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking for activities you can take part in to participate in to celebrate Earth Day this year, you’ve come to the right place.

Below is a list of activities and events taking place across the Pittsburgh area.

April 21

Earth Day Park Rangers Explorer Program

745 Greenfield Avenue from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Meet at the Magee Rec Center playground for an opportunity to explore nature in your local park.

Kicking off Earthweek Celebration at the Carnegie Science Center

1 Allegheny Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Free to visit.

A Beatles Anthology laser show will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

April 22

North Hills Community Garden

Rosalinda Sauro Sirianni Memorial Garden

119 Davis Avenue in Bellevue from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Kid-friendly activities include making pollinator seed balls, touring the garden, story-time, scavenger hunts, and more.

Bethel Park Library Virtual Program

5100 West Library Avenue in Bethel Park

Become environmentally aware and do your part to help protect our planet! Learn not only how to conserve energy, “go green,” and prevent pollution, but also how to make a bunch of cool crafts all from recycled materials. For children in grades 2-4.

Allison Park Earth Day Hike

Pie Traynor Soccer Field from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Join us as we celebrate Earth Day with this leisurely hike through the trails at North Park.

Registration required. Click here to register.

Mt. Lebanon Earth Day

Virtual Earth Day 2021 in Mt. Lebanon begins at NOON on Thursday, April 22, 2021, and runs, virtually, forever! Our goal by offering a virtual Earth Day 2021 celebration in Mt. Lebanon is to inspire and to educate our community about all things “green.”

April 23

Earth Day Metro Plate Class

Kolor-n-Kiln, 1230 Robison Centre Drive from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Paint a colorful, Earth Day inspired plate.

April 24

Earth Day Mosaic Making

5113 Lytle Street from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Learn how to make a beautiful mosaic with all the glass trash we collect at Sunday’s Earth Day Trail Cleanup event.

Guided Hike With Park Rangers

Settlers Cabin Park, 608 Ridge Road, 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Join the Park Rangers on a guided hike to explore the history behind Earth Day and how our small actions add up to create a big impact. This hike will be approximately 1.5 miles and moderate in difficulty. Bring water and wear closed toed shoes.

April 25

Earth Day and Arbor Day Celebration

Ascend Pittsburgh, 2141 Mary Street

We are ending Earth Week with a day of festivities! Join us on Sunday, April 25th for yoga, a community clean up, and garden market! The gym will also be open normal hours for climbing as well.

Earth Month Concert In The Park

Frick Park, 1981 Beechwood Boulevard, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wrap up the celebration of Earth Month with a Concert in Frick Part! Pre-register your spot in the park to catch live, local music! Featuring local artists and celebrating our local parks, this concert is powered by solar energy from sustainable energy partner ZeroFossil and sponsored by Green Mountain Energy. Please consider donating to support the local artists. Space is limited due to COVID-19 precautions, so please register in advance for yourself and invite your friends! Social Distancing and masks will be encouraged.

April 28

Earth Day Park Ranger Explorers Program

Phillips Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Join the Pittsburgh Park Rangers for an opportunity to explore the nature right in your local park! Meet up at Phillips Recreation Center.

Click here for more information.