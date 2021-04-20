By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all Commonwealth and United States flags to fly at half-staff to recognize the late former Vice President Walter Mondale.
The order is effective immediately for Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities statewide, according to the Wolf administration.
Mondale served as the Vice President during President Jimmy Carter’s time in the White House and passed away at the age of 93 on Monday.
“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Mondale family, and to all those grieving the loss of former Vice President Mondale,” Wolf said. “He was a giant in American politics, one who transformed the nature of the vice presidency and reminded all of us that government should be a force for good in the lives of the American people.”
The U.S. flag will be lowered until Mondale is interred, and the date for those arrangements has not yet been determined. The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since March of 2020 to honor the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.