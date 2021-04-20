By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Neil Walker announced his retirement on Twitter Tuesday.
Officially retired, thank you to everyone that helped me in my journey to live out my childhood dream of being a Major Leaguer, I loved & cherished every day. From Pittsburgh, NY Mets & Yankees, Milwaukee, Miami, and Philly, nothing but love to those Organizations, Cities & Fans! pic.twitter.com/mvl3cg9k80
— Neil Walker (@NeilWalker18) April 20, 2021
The Pirates originally traded to the New York Mets.
The second baseman went on to play for teams around the country, including in Milwaukee, Miami and Philadelphia.
He became a free agent back in September of 2020.