PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch ahead of expected freezing temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The watch will go into effect at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday and will remain in place until 10:00 a.m.
The watch includes most of Southwestern Pennsylvania, parts of West Virginia, and parts of Southern Ohio.
With the possibility of subfreezing temperatures Wednesday night/Thursday morning, a Freeze Watch has been issued in areas where the growing season has started. Protect those tender plants! pic.twitter.com/dFq0lhecnG
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) April 20, 2021
With freezing conditions being possible, tender plants should be protected from the cold.
The NWS also says that exposed outdoor pipes should be drained, wrapped, or allowed to drip slowly.
