By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch ahead of expected freezing temperatures on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The watch will go into effect at 1:00 a.m. on Thursday and will remain in place until 10:00 a.m.

The watch includes most of Southwestern Pennsylvania, parts of West Virginia, and parts of Southern Ohio.

With freezing conditions being possible, tender plants should be protected from the cold.

The NWS also says that exposed outdoor pipes should be drained, wrapped, or allowed to drip slowly.

