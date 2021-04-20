CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine and Good Spirits, mixes up some spring-themed cocktails!

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Whiskey Basil Julep

Ingredients
• 3 large basil leaves, plus 2 sprigs for garnish
• ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
• 2 oz Southern Comfort Whiskey 80 Proof
• Seltzer

Directions
1. Muddle first two ingredients in a mixing glass.
2. Add whiskey, stir briskly and strain into a julep cup.
3. Fill with crushed ice.
4. Top with seltzer.
5. Garnish with basil sprigs.

Spring Soiree

Ingredients
• 10 mint leaves, plus 1 sprig for garnish
• ½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
• 1 ½ oz Dos Maderas Double Aged Rum 5+3 Year Old
• ½ oz fresh lime juice
• 1 ½ oz La Marca Prosecco, chilled

Directions
1. Muddle first two ingredients in a shaker.
2. Add next two ingredients and fill with ice.
3. Shake and strain into a coupe glass while simultaneously pouring in prosecco.
4. Garnish with mint sprig.

Home Run Tea

Ingredients
• 1 ½ oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
• 4 oz iced tea
• 1 lemon wedge

Directions
1. Combine first two ingredients in a highball glass filled with ice; stir.
2. Garnish with lemon wedge.