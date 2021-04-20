COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has agreed to more than double the number of medical dispensaries in the state over the next year to deal with patient complaints about access and high prices.
The board voted Monday to add 73 dispensaries to the 52 currently operating.
The application process is expected to be announced sometime this spring or summer.
Three of Ohio’s 31 medical marijuana districts in western Ohio currently have no dispensaries.
The board in a presentation says the number of people who have registered to purchase medical marijuana is higher than anticipated after dispensaries opened in January 2019.
