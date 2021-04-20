By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Despite fewer cars on the road last year, Pennsylvania saw a rise in traffic deaths.
PennDOT says that roadway deaths were up 6% last year in spite of a 20% drop in traffic.
That roughly matches a report from the National Safety Council, which found that traffic deaths nationwide were up 8%.
In all, 1,129 people died on Pennsylvania roads last year.
But PennDOT says that number is the second-lowest on record after the state had its lowest total ever in 2019.