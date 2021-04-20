CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Even with the rise in deaths, 2020 still marked the second-lowest year on record for traffic-related deaths.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, PennDOT, Traffic Fatalities

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Despite fewer cars on the road last year, Pennsylvania saw a rise in traffic deaths.

PennDOT says that roadway deaths were up 6% last year in spite of a 20% drop in traffic.

That roughly matches a report from the National Safety Council, which found that traffic deaths nationwide were up 8%.

In all, 1,129 people died on Pennsylvania roads last year.

But PennDOT says that number is the second-lowest on record after the state had its lowest total ever in 2019.