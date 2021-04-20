By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GIBSONIA, Pa. (KDKA) — The Pine-Richland School District clarified some details about the recent nonrenewal of football coach Eric Kasperowicz and his staff announced last week.

The decision has led to backlash from a number of community members, with rallies held this past Friday and yesterday evening.

Kasperowicz reapplied for the position last week, and Gateway Athletic Director Don Hall asked high school coaches not to apply for the vacancy.

In a brief press conference held Tuesday, Pine-Richland School Board President Peter Lyons said while it is general practice not to discuss personnel matters in public, the conference was precipitated by what he called “untruths and half-truths, which are a threat to the students, the staff and administration.”

Lyons said that a 3-month investigation was done to investigate allegations of misconduct involving the football team. The investigation looked into allegations of hazing, bullying, intimidation, rites of passage.

“Interviews were conducted with dozens of students and parents, including an in-depth interview with Coach Kasperowicz. In the investigation, the district followed established policies, practices and procedures,” Lyons said.

Lyons added that they were in contact with their legal team during the course of this investigation. He said that the investigation’s findings, evidence from football-related events and the interview with Coach Kasperowicz led to the district’s ultimate decision.

“At the investigation’s conclusion, neither the administration nor any member of the nine member school board could recommend extending a supplemental contract to Coach Kasperowicz for the 2021-2022 football season.”

The district maintains that a letter was sent to Coach Kasperowicz that detailed the investigation.

“Any statement indicating that no reason was given for the district’s actions is categorically false,” Lyons said.

The Pine-Richland School District says it will continue to provide updates on the situation to the community.