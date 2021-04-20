By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges in connection to the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was found guilty of the following charges: second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The verdict was read in court Tuesday afternoon after the jury had deliberated for around 10 hours over the course of Monday and Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh community has been quick to respond and react to the news of Chauvin’s conviction.

“Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd. He was clearly guilty. The fact that this verdict is surprising shows how rare it is to achieve some sliver of justice in our deeply flawed system,” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

Fetterman’s Democratic rival in the 2022 U.S. Senate race, State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, said in a statement that the verdict sent “an important message” but that other actions are still needed.

“…our work to dismantle systemic racism at every level of our society – especially the criminal justice system – is far from over,” Kenyatta said. “Every day, Black and brown people continue to be unfairly targeted by police and have to worry about whether their lives are at risk simply for existing. We have to come together to acknowledge and fight back against the discrimination and violence being faced by communities of color every day and push for necessary reform in every police department from coast to coast.“

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto also released a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying that “justice was served” with the verdict.

“I was relieved to see that justice was served in the jury’s decision today finding Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges in the horrific murder last year of George Floyd,” Peduto said. “But I also realize that no verdict can bring back a life or eliminate the pain the Floyd family and so many Americans — especially in our Black community — continue to feel. We cannot erase centuries of systemic racism, and our efforts to uplift and support our minority neighbors must continue today and for years to come.”

Another candidate for Pittsburgh Mayor, State Rep. Ed Gainey, spoke out on Twitter.

“To honor the memories of George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Adam Toledo, Breonna Taylor, Antwon Rose & all victims of police violence, we have to continue to fight to hold officers accountable for their actions & create a more just system where no person is senselessly killed by police,” Gainey wrote along with a prepared statement.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey wrote the following on Twitter:

“This verdict is about accountability, but it is not justice. While Derek Chauvin will be held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, it’s not enough. Countless others have died at hands of police because of a broken system that must be reformed,” Casey said.

