PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s weather is going to be split with some folks seeing weather similar to yesterday’s weather.

Places north of Allegheny County though, will see temperatures significantly cooler today than yesterday thanks to increased cloud cover.

Also, while conditions on the surface will be similar to yesterday (winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph), things are already changing above the surface.

850mb temperatures are expected to drop by around 4°F today as compared to yesterday.

This is one of the reasons why I have actually today’s highs slightly below yesterday’s highs.

Normally on days like today I’d expect temperatures to be a degree or two warmer.

So a couple of things that are important to know about today.

Pittsburgh highs today will be in the low 60’s.

I have the airport hitting 61 for a high, but places in southern Allegheny county may hit the mid 60’s.

The city of Butler is only expected to hit the mid 50’s today with Cranberry hitting the upper 50’s.

North of I-80? Your highs will likely fail to hit 50 degrees for highs with cloudy overcast skies through the day.

While rain chances today are low, the best of those low chances comes for places north of I-80 as well.

Heading into Wednesday, a cold blast of air is set to arrive before 9:00 a.m.,bringing a morning rush rain chance.

Some places will see snow instead of rain.

These places include communities north of I-80 along with places northwest of the Pittsburgh airport.

The farther east this line of showers moves, the better the chance that you will see just rain for the initial push as the cold front moves through.

The best news I can give is that with the warmer temperatures over the past few weeks, and surface temperatures for most of the day hovering at or over freezing, the impact to drivers will be minimal when it comes to snow falling.

The coldest temperatures of the week will arrive on Thursday morning.

There are already a number of freeze warnings that have been issued for parts of Ohio and freeze watches posted in West Virginia.

I expect that we will see winter weather watches and warnings posted sometime today for Thursday’s cold temperatures.

If you have tender vegetation, today may be the perfect time to get out in your yards and to protect whatever you may have to ensure it survives Thursday’s cold.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.